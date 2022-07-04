UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Prolong power outage in Kalat irks Home Adviser

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Balochistan Adviser on Home and Tribal Affairs, Mir Ziaullah Langov expressing displeasure over the power blackout in the Kalat district asked the QESCO authorities to resolve the issue at earliest.

"Kalat district should get its due electricity right given by the Federal government," he said here on Monday and warned that if QESCO did not mend its way, the provincial government would withdraw the security given to the power company.

He further threatened that "if the issue of excessive loads heeding is not fixed immediately, he would protest together with people of Kalat.

"On the basis of nonpayment of electricity bills by some consumers, putting line losses on areas paying bills regularly has no justification," he maintained.

"The province of Balochistan must be given its full share in the total power generation," he said and clarified that procedures and hours of power load management in the province should be decided in accordance with the priorities of the provincial government and people of the province.

Ziaullah Langov further directed the QESCO authorities to immediately take notice of the ongoing prolonged loads heeding issue and provide maximum relief to the people in the summer season.

