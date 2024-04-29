- Home
- Pakistan
- Promoting AJK tourism vital for socio-economic uplift, generating economic activities: President
Promoting AJK Tourism Vital For Socio-economic Uplift, Generating Economic Activities: President
Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday said that strengthening the tourism sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was significant to ensure the socio-economic uplift and generate economic activities in the area.
He, in a meeting with the AJK Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, assured that Pakistan would provide all possible support and assistance to facilitate investment in the diverse areas of AJK's economy, especially the tourism sector, according to a President House press release.
He said that AJK was blessed with immense potential for tourism and a beautiful landscape, which needed to be fully developed to attract tourists.
The two discussed the overall situation of AJK as well as the issues related to AJK's development.
President Zardari remarked that the AJK youth needed to be equipped with the latest skills and education to help them find gainful employment, besides contributing to AJK’s development.
He said that Pakistan could assist the government of AJK in benefiting from the carbon credit markets.
During the meeting, the president assured of his support to the AJK prime minister and his government.
The AJK prime minister requested the president to visit AJK and address the AJK Legislative Assembly.
President Zardari also expressed grief over the loss of precious human lives during the recent rain-related incidents in different parts of the AJK and hoped that the AJK government would help the affected families.
The president also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment for continued moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) till the attainment of their right to self-determination.
Condemning the human rights violations and the atrocities being committed by the Indian occupation forces in IIOJK, he called upon the international community to put pressure on India to end human rights violations being committed by its security forces and implement the UN Security Council resolutions.
Recent Stories
Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Besham arrested
SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies
Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM
IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..
Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast
Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fine imposed on 12009 shopkeepers3 minutes ago
-
Character building training session held in Tando Allahyar3 minutes ago
-
Three shops sealed over decanting3 minutes ago
-
Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Besham arrested8 minutes ago
-
Director General Iran Culture center meets Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman Atif’12 minutes ago
-
International seminar on interfaith harmony held at IUB12 minutes ago
-
13 buildings sealed over illegal commercial use13 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman DI Khan office resolves 799 cases in 2023: Official13 minutes ago
-
PHA Flora Festival concludes13 minutes ago
-
Rangers, ANF capture drug traffickers in joint operation22 minutes ago
-
Polio drive in full swing: ICT admins oversees campaign activities23 minutes ago
-
Ahsan committed to get prepared Narowal Sports City23 minutes ago