Provision Of Quality Healthcare Facilities Top Priority Of Govt: Nadeem Jan
Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Dr. Nadeem Jan Wednesday said that the provision of quality medical facilities to the public was a top priority of the government.
Talking to a Private news channel, the minister said that the government was introducing health reforms to cover essential Primary healthcare services and secondary-level hospital care. He said all possible resources were being utilized for lessening the economic burden and raising the living standard of deprived segments of society.
He underlined that the remarkable initiative of the government will tangibly reduce the burden on hospitals and thus will improve the quality of service delivery across the health system.
He said that the government also promoted a culture of research in the healthcare sector, adding that Pakistan needs more efforts towards providing high-quality, cost-effective healthcare.
The government is committed to transforming the country's entire healthcare landscape, he said, adding that ultimate goal of the government was to use digital technology for harmonization and integration of health-related to improve the health status and well-being of our people.
Replying to a question, he said that the public was the asset of a country and considering that the caretaker government was investing in human capital. He said that the government was implementing a devised road map under a coordinated mechanism that would ensure better health facilities for all citizens, irrespective of their classes.
The government was also ensuring the capacity building of the nursing and doctors staff through training of international standards, he added.
