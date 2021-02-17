PS-88 by-election shows confidence in PPP Government: CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that victory of PPP-backed candidate Yousuf Murtaza Baloch in PS-88 by-election, shows confidence of the people in Pakistan Peoples Party government.

Talking to the media at Election Commission of Pakistan, Karachi where he went for the scrutiny of PPP candidates nominated for senate election, he said that the ECP issued a code conduct for by election held in Karachi and Sanghar.

To a question, he said that he witnessed the activities of Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-21 along with President Dr. Arif Alvi in the deep sea.

The chief minister said that Jam Shabir Ali of PPP returned victorious from PS-43 with a lead of 48,028 votes.

The chief minister thanked the people of PS-43 and PS-88 for electing PPP and assured them that his government would serve them to its best.