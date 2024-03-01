Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2024 | 06:58 PM

PSGPC newly-elected members' meeting held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) A meeting of newly-elected members of Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) was held in the Federal capital with Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Arshad Farid Khan in the chair, here on Friday.

According to a press release issued here, Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid Saleem also participated in the meeting. The members unanimously elected Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora as the 'Pradhan' of the committee. Satwant Kaur, who became a woman member of the Parbandhak Committee on Sikh Gurudwara for the first time, was elected as the general secretary.

Thanking the board, Additional Secretary Shrines and all members, Sardar Ramesh Singh said, "I will fulfill my responsibility as a Pradhan in an efficient manner and steps would be taken for betterment of the Sikh nation.

" General Secretary Satwant Kaur said the Sikh community in Pakistan representation would do its service for welfare.

Earlier, the federal cabinet had approved Names of the PSGPC members on February 20 last. The committee consisted of Ramesh Singh Arora, Gian Singh Chawla, Sawant Kaur, Dr. Mampal Singh, Satwant Singh from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Harmeet Singh, Sahib Singh, Tara Singh from Sindh, Mahesh Singh and Bhagat Singh from Baluchistan. A 13-member committee including, three government members was formed.

