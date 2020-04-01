PTA educating public about preventive measures against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), through Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs), has launched an extensive drive to create awareness among masses about preventive measures against the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

Following the virus outbreak, Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs), on the direction of PTA, have sent millions of SMSs to mobile subscribers about preventive measures against Coronavirus in both urdu and English languages.

To provide health-related information services to the people, the short code 1166 has been allocated and which is being used by National Emergency Center.

The UAN 111-757-777 has been allocated to Sukkur Municipal Corporation for providing Corona virus information to the public.

Moreover, the PTA is assisting Ministry of National Health Services, Ministry of Interior (MoI), NDMA and National Institute of Health (NIH) in providing data to generate and monitor the coronavirus heat maps.