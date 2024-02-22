Open Menu

PTA Strengthens Measures Against Illegal SIM Issuance

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2024 | 06:22 PM

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office in Lahore, in close collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, conducted a successful raid against the franchise of a mobile phone company located in Raiwind

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office in Lahore, in close collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, conducted a successful raid against the franchise of a mobile phone company located in Raiwind.

The franchisee was found to be involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs, said a news release on Thursday.

During the raid, 256 active SIMs were discovered. The FIA team confiscated these active SIMs along with 16 BVS devices as evidence. One person was also apprehended on the premises by the FIA team. FIA is currently investigating the matter.

PTA had filed the complaint with FIA earlier based on information regarding the illegal issuance of SIMs by the sale

channel.

The recent raid is part of PTA's ongoing efforts to prevent the circumvention of the Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS).

