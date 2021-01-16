UrduPoint.com
PTI Delegation Calls On CCPO Lahore

Sat 16th January 2021 | 10:24 PM

A 35-member delegation comprising of local leaders and office bearers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lahore called on Capital City Police Officer Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar at his office here on Saturday

President (North) Ghulam Mohyuddin Devaan, President (South) Malik Zaheer Abbas, General Secretary Mehar Wajid Azeem, Irfan Hassan Advocate, Chairman CM Complaint Cell Nasir Salman, Mian Tahir Aarien, Ali Imtiaz Waraich, Major (retd) Javed Zameer and others were included in the delegation.

CCPO Lahore welcomed the delegation and said that doors of his office were always open for the people as well as local leadership.

He assured the local leaders full cooperation by the police department to ensure law and order, maintain peace and security in the city.

The delegation expressed their gratitude on behalf of people of the city for timely action and campaign of Lahore Police against influential land grabbers, notorious goons and hard core criminals as sense of protection had increased in public.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said he had directed the officers concerned to extend full support to local representatives for redressal of genuine problems of people.

The delegation gave away valuable suggestions to Lahore Police Commander to improve the security of citizens and peace of the city.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, SSPs of Investigation and Operation Wingsand other senior police officers attended the meeting.

