PTI Enjoys Masses' Confidence In Current Political Situation: Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2022 | 09:01 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that as the government of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf enjoyed the confidence of masses in the current political scenario as its government had taken revolutionary measures for people's welfare.

Besides the provision of interest-free loans to youth, women, poor and middle classes through Kamyab Jawan Program, various initiatives such as Riayat Ration, education Scholarships, Emergency Cash, mother-child healthcare, Panahgahs and Women Centers have been taken under Ehaas Program, he added.

The Prime Minister was talking to Members of National Assembly (MNAs), who called on him here and expressed their complete confidence in his leadership.

The MNAs, who met the Prime Minister included Sher Akbar Khan, Saleem-ur-Rehman, Zil-e-Huma, Chaudhry Amir Sultan Cheema, Malik Umar Aslam Khan, Usman Khan Tarkai, Arbab Amir Ayub, Imran Khattaq, Javed Iqbal Warraich, Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi and Niaz Ahmad Jhakar.

Special Assistant to PM Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar was also present in the meeting.

The Prime Minister said that despite the rising petroleum prices in the international market, the government in order to provide relief to masses, was paying heavy subsidy on petrol and diesel.

"These are the measures, which were never taken by any government," he stressed.

The Prime Minister advised the MNAs to enhance contacts with people in their respective Constituencies and help address their problems on immediate basis.

