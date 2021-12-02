PTI government despite challenges resolving public issues on priority: Ali Nawaz

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government committed to resolve public issue on priority

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government committed to resolve public issue on priority.

Talking to private news channel, he said the inflation was slightly decreasing and prices of edible items were also becoming low with every passing day.

He said, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had always used the national institutions for their vested interests and ruined insinuations ruthlessly.

commenting on Maryam Nawaz confession about audio clip he said the government would investigate the matter.

He said that Maryam misused public funds was a crime under the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).