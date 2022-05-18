PTI govt snatched employment from people: Hamza Shehbaz

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said that the PTI government snatched away the employments of lacs of people adding that those claiming to make a new Pakistan did not give anything to the masses except price-hike

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said that the PTI government snatched away the employments of lacs of people adding that those claiming to make a new Pakistan did not give anything to the masses except price-hike.

Talking to Members National and Provincial Assembly at his office on Wednesday, he said that every department have been ruined by the previous government.

Hamza Shehbaz censured that instead of providing relief to the masses in PTI's tenure, the masses had been subjected to inflation.

The CM said that attention of the present government was focused to provide relief to the masses and vowed to bring ease in the lives of common man.

Those met the CM included Nadeem Abbas, Riaz ul Haq, Muhammad Moeen Watto, Sardar Awais Laghari, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Ghazali Butt and Zeeshan Rafique.