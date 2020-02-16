PTI govt working on public welfare plans: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Zakat Minister Shaukat Ali Laleka said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was working on effective programmes aimed at welfare of people.

He said this while addressing a public gathering at Minchinabad Union Council Muhammadpura Sansara here.

Local political leader Mian Rashid Mehmood announced joining the Laleka group. The minister welcomed Mian Rashid Mehmood in his group and said that Laleka group would complete development in the area on priority basis.

He said that development process would continue with the support of political friends.