PTI Govt's Ouster Constitutional: Senator Rubina Khalid

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2022 | 08:19 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :President of PPP Women Wing KP, Senator Rubina Khalid said on Saturday that the PTI government was removed through democratic procedure as it had lost the majority in the National Assembly and allies also held their reservations against them.

She was addressing a press conference here in Peshawar Press Club (PPC) on Saturday. Senior Vice President Women Wing KP.

Nelofer Babar, general secretary Shazia Tehmas, information secretary Meher Sultana, Ashbar Jadoon, Deena Naz and Saima Omar were also present on the occasion.

Senator Rubina Khalid said that people were fed up with hollow slogans of the PTI leadership. She said that the superior judiciary was monitoring the situation and had the Supreme Court not taken the notice on time, the PTI would have taken unconstitutional steps to save their government.

