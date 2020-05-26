PTI MPA expresses concerns over shortage of water in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Division President and Member Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman on Tuesday expressing his concerns over shortage of water in megalopolis, said that if the issue will not be resolved sooner, protest would be launched.

In a statement, he said that many of the areas of the city were facing acute water shortage on the occasion of Eid.

The MPA said that uninterrupted water supply was being ensured in the areas under Constituencies of provincial ministers.

He said an artificial water shortage had been created in the city and the provincial government was not taking the completion of K-IV project seriously.

Khurrum Sher Zaman said that the Eidi collection campaign of water hydrant mafia was on peak in Karachi. Tanker prices had been doubled by the officials of water board, he alleged.

The PTI leader concluded that unfair distribution of water should be stopped.