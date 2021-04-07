PTI to win next gerenal election with majority votes: claims Afridi

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Affairs, Shehryar Khan Afridi on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), would win the next general elections with majority votes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Affairs, Shehryar Khan Afridi on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), would win the next general elections with majority votes. The ruling party didn't have any fear from the Opposition party leaders who are trying to topple the system through pressure tactics, he said while talking to a private television channel. There was no rift found in PTI members and all the party leaders including coalition are united under umbrella of Imran Khan, he said. Voicing serious concerns over negative agenda of Opposition benches in the Parliament, he said that political parties representing Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), didn't have any interest in public welfare projects but they are raising their voice in the Parliament for personal interests like national reconciliation ordinance (NRO).

The Opposition never had discussion on development of Pakistan, he lamented. Replying to a question about accountability against Jehangir Tareen in sugar mills case, he said the incumbent government would continue the process of accountability without any discrimination. He, howeversaid that Jehangir Tareen had good relations with the leaders of ruling party.

To another question regarding preparation for general elections, Shehryar Khan Afridi said that PTI would not only clinch majority votes from Sindh but also from other parts of Pakistan.