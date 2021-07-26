PTI victory in AJK polls proof of masses' unwavering confidence in Imran Khan: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that resounding victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections was a manifestation of the common man's unwavering confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a tweet, he said the opposition should reconsider both its leadership and politics.

The minister opined that the masses were not ready to accept Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif as political leaders.

He said that time has come for alternative leadership in the opposition.

He said those who have meetings with Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib have no future in politics.