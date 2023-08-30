Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chunian vice president Ehsan Gul has announced to join the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chunian vice president Ehsan Gul has announced to join the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

He met with the General Secretary, IPP, Lahore Division, Mian Khalid Mahmood and announced to join the IPP. Ehsan Gul expressed full confidence in the leadership of Abdul Aleem Khan and Jahangir Khan Tareen. The IPP leader welcomed him in his party.

On this occasion, Ehsan Gul said that IPP is working on the vision of building, development and stability of the country. "The incident of May 9 is a historical tragedy, we strongly condemn the incident," he said and added that they are standing with their institutions and nation.

Mian Khalid Mahmood said that the process of joining the party is continuing, more good news will be received in coming days.

On this occasion, officials of UET Employees Union also announced to join the IPP.