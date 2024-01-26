PTI’s Ikram Ghazi PK-39 Hazara Fined For Aerial Firing Video
Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2024 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) District Monitoring Officer Mansehra fined PTI-supported independent candidate from PK-39 Ikram Ghazi Khan for an aerial firing social media video and also served him a warning notice.
The DMO had earlier written to District Police Officer Mansehra for registration of an FIR against the candidate for violation of section 17 of the code of conduct and rules and laws, however after a personal hearing of the respondent the request was withdrawn and a warning was issued to the candidate.
The order of the DMO Mansehra available with this agency revealed that the PTI candidate admitted commission of the violation, however contended that someone from the public and not his supporter did the aerial firing.
He condemned the incident and assured that the same would not happen in future.
The DMO thus imposed a Rs 10,000 fine upon the respondent with a warning that if he were found guilty of any further violation of election conduct, the case would be referred under section 234 (4).
The PTI candidate deposited the fine amount in the government treasury and submitted a copy to the DMO.
