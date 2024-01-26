Open Menu

PTI’s Ikram Ghazi PK-39 Hazara Fined For Aerial Firing Video

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2024 | 03:30 PM

PTI’s Ikram Ghazi PK-39 Hazara fined for aerial firing video

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) District Monitoring Officer Mansehra fined PTI-supported independent candidate from PK-39 Ikram Ghazi Khan for an aerial firing social media video and also served him a warning notice.

The DMO had earlier written to District Police Officer Mansehra for registration of an FIR against the candidate for violation of section 17 of the code of conduct and rules and laws, however after a personal hearing of the respondent the request was withdrawn and a warning was issued to the candidate.

The order of the DMO Mansehra available with this agency revealed that the PTI candidate admitted commission of the violation, however contended that someone from the public and not his supporter did the aerial firing.

He condemned the incident and assured that the same would not happen in future.

The DMO thus imposed a Rs 10,000 fine upon the respondent with a warning that if he were found guilty of any further violation of election conduct, the case would be referred under section 234 (4).

The PTI candidate deposited the fine amount in the government treasury and submitted a copy to the DMO.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Firing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Social Media Fine Mansehra Same Ghazi FIR From Government PK-39

Recent Stories

US voices concerns over freedom of press, expressi ..

US voices concerns over freedom of press, expression in Pakistan ahead of polls

4 minutes ago
 ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charg ..

ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next

2 hours ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest up ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest upcoming elections

2 hours ago
 Int’l Customs Day being observed today

Int’l Customs Day being observed today

2 hours ago
 All political parties enjoy level playing field, s ..

All political parties enjoy level playing field, says PM Kakar

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

7 hours ago
 US stocks rise on strong growth data

US stocks rise on strong growth data

16 hours ago
 Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches A ..

Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..

16 hours ago
 Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meetin ..

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights

16 hours ago
 Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane c ..

Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash

16 hours ago
 Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan