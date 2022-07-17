(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) candidate Shabbir Ahmad won the by-election for the Punjab Assembly seat PP-167 (Lahore-XXIV) by defeating Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) candidate Nazir Ahmad Chohan.

According to unofficial results, Shabbir Ahmad secured 40,511 votes and Nazir Chohan 26,473 votes.

Eleven candidates, including Shabbir Ahmad of the PTI, Nazir Chohan of PML-N, Hasnain Ahmad Shahzad of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, Khalid Ahmad of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan and independent Chaudhry Muhammad Atif, were in the run.

A total of 140 polling stations were established for 220,348 registered voters of the constituency. However, the turnout of voters remained low as it was recorded at about 33.56 per cent.