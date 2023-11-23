PTV Engineering Division successfully implements satellite bandwidth optimization strategy

(@FahadShabbir)

The Engineering Division of Pakistan Television Corporation has successfully implemented a satellite bandwidth optimization strategy to extend the transmission span of its Multan Centre

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The Engineering Division of Pakistan Television Corporation has successfully implemented a satellite bandwidth optimization strategy to extend the transmission span of its Multan Centre.

This strategy has not only increased the overall capacity of the channel but will also improve the picture quality of ptv Home, PTV News, PTV sports and PTV World, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

By adopting advanced technology and satellite bandwidth optimization strategy, PTV was committed to meet the growing demands of its viewers while maintaining the cost-effectiveness aspect of its communications.

The up-gradation of PTV Multan Center would not only fulfil the long-standing demand of the people of South Punjab for news and current affairs programs at the local level and increase their duration, but now the centre will also have the capacity to continue broadcasts 24 hours a day.