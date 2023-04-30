UrduPoint.com

PTVFlix To Reconnect Viewers With PTV's Golden Era : Marriyum

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2023 | 12:50 PM

PTVFlix to reconnect viewers with PTV's golden era : Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday expressed her delight at the launch #PTVFlix today which would connect the viewers with a national treasure including the golden era of the PTV.

In a tweet, she said the project was initiated in July 2022, a new video streaming OTT platform on which users globally can access PTV's vast library of content, including tv shows, dramas, documentaries, sports, and other programs.

The minister said that over the years, ptv has produced content that has become a national treasure.

"Popular dramas and PTV shows like Dhoop Kangar, and Aynakwala Jin have become a part of our collective memory", she maintained.

PTV Flix has a rich library of current and old content that users can easily access, she said.

Marritum Aurangzeb said that this initiative will reconnect youth and seniors with the PTV content that has left an indelible impact on countless lives.

The PTV Flix application can be downloaded on both Android and iOS platforms. (Tweet contains links) She expressed her gratitude to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the team of PTV for the successful launch of PTV Flix. She congratulated them for their hard work in making this idea a reality.

She said she was also grateful to Bushra Ansari, Javed Shaikh and Khalid Abbas Dar for their special participation in the inaugural ceremony.

