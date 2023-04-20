PU extends Associate Degree admission forms date till May 15

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab University (PU) Department of Examinations has extended the online admission forms submission date without late fee till May 15 for the Associate Degree in Arts/Science/ Commerce Part-1 & Part-II and BA Hearing Impaired annual examinations 2023.

According to the new schedule issued here on Thursday, the last date for receipt of online admission forms with single fee is May 15, 2023 while the forms can be submitted with double fee from May 16, 2023 to May 30, 2023. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.

All regular, late college, private, improve division, additional subjects and special categories (MBBS, BDS, Pharm-D, General Nursing, Fazil, Wafaq-ul-Madaris) candidates are informed that admission forms will only be received through online and no admission forms will be received by hand or by post.