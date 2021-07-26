UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PU VC Condoles Death Of Ajmal Jami's Father

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

PU VC condoles death of Ajmal Jami's father

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Pro-VC Prof Dr. Saleem Mazhar and faculty members have expressed their grief and sorrow over the demise of the father of senior anchor Ajmal Jami and father in law of Dr Ayesha Ishfaq Chairperson Department Development Communication, school of Communication Studies.

In a condolence message, the VC prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the members of bereaved family.

Related Topics

Punjab May Family

Recent Stories

Visit Abu Dhabi launches first official tourism Pu ..

24 minutes ago

RTA, MND sign MoU to develop new innovative urban ..

39 minutes ago

Emirates Development Bank Board reviews strategic ..

54 minutes ago

PML-N, PPP allege rigging, reject AJK election res ..

1 hour ago

Vivo Ranked among Top 5 Global Smartphone Brands i ..

1 hour ago

Overseas employment for Pakistanis plummets due to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.