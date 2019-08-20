Public opinion sharply split on the issue of whether government in Pakistan is in exact accordance with Islamic principles

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, public opinion is sharply split on the issue of whether government in Pakistan is in exact accordance with Islamic principles

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, public opinion is sharply split on the issue of whether government in Pakistan is in exact accordance with Islamic principles.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Please tell us, to what extent do you agree or disagree that the government in Pakistan is in exact accordance with Islamic principles?” In response, 44% said they agree, 13% neither agree/disagree and 41% said they disagree while 2% did not know/did not wish to respond.