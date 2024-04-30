Open Menu

PUC, HOAP To Public A Comprehensive ‘Code Of Conduct’ For Pilgrims On May 2

Published April 30, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) with cooperation of the Hajj Organizers Association of Pakistan (HOAP) and the International Tazeem-e-Haramain Sharifain Council, has devised a comprehensive ‘Code of Conduct' for pilgrims.

According to a statement issued here, the PUC Chairman and International Tazeem-e-Haramain Sharifain Secretary General Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi would public this important document in the presence of esteemed religious scholars and leaders of various schools of thought and HOAP’s representatives on May 2, in Islamabad.

