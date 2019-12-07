UrduPoint.com
Pump Installed For Drainage Of Sewerage Water

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 07:29 PM

The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) installed a pump at TB Hospital Road for drainage of sewerage water here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) installed a pump at TB Hospital Road for drainage of sewerage water here on Saturday.

Taking action on various complaints at Muhallah Hazaryan, Managing Director Rao Muhammad Qasim visited the site and directed Deputy Director Hafiz Muhammad Waqas to resolve public complaints and submit a report.

The deputy director briefed the MD that work had been started for replacement of the line, however, pump had been installed for drainage of sewerage water. He added that new line would be laid on priority basis.

