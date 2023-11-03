Open Menu

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Condemns Terrorist Attack On Security Forces

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2023 | 11:13 PM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns terrorist attack on security forces

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the security forces at Omara near Balochistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the security forces at Omara near Balochistan.

The CM paid tribute to the great sacrifices of martyred army sepoys and expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the families of the martyred.

Mohsin Naqvi remarked that all the sympathies of the Punjab government rest with the heirs of the martyred. “The martyrs are our pride” he said. The CM stated that the martyrs sacrificed their precious lives for the sake of peace of our dear homeland. The immortal sacrifices of the martyred would always be remembered. He underscored that the whole nation is united to eradicate the scourge of terrorism, adding that a handful of terrorists cannot weaken unflinching resolve of the nation.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Balochistan Chief Minister Army Martyrs Shaheed Government Of Punjab Punjab All

Recent Stories

Bilawal strongly condemns terrorist attack on secu ..

Bilawal strongly condemns terrorist attack on security forces in Gwadar

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine shelling kills 9 in occupied south: local ..

Ukraine shelling kills 9 in occupied south: local official

2 minutes ago
 Impressive Tsitsipas sets up Dimitrov semi-final a ..

Impressive Tsitsipas sets up Dimitrov semi-final at Paris Masters

2 minutes ago
 US jobs data boosts equities; dollar slides

US jobs data boosts equities; dollar slides

12 minutes ago
 US urges 'pauses' in Gaza fighting as Israel besie ..

US urges 'pauses' in Gaza fighting as Israel besieges Gaza City

12 minutes ago
 Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani str ..

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani strongly condemns terrorist attac ..

13 minutes ago
Polls date announcement dispels election delay not ..

Polls date announcement dispels election delay notion: Caretaker Minister for In ..

13 minutes ago
 Hamas says deadly Israel strike hits near Gaza's b ..

Hamas says deadly Israel strike hits near Gaza's biggest hospital

14 minutes ago
 Mushaal Mullick highlights HR abuses in IIOJK at N ..

Mushaal Mullick highlights HR abuses in IIOJK at Norwegian parliament

14 minutes ago
 HCSTSI office bearers condoles death of chamber's ..

HCSTSI office bearers condoles death of chamber's former president

26 minutes ago
 The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) appr ..

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approves Rs 10.022 bln projects

26 minutes ago
 Impression of post-press conference acquittal from ..

Impression of post-press conference acquittal from May 9 arson accusations not t ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan