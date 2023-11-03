Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns terrorist attack on security forces

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the security forces at Omara near Balochistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the security forces at Omara near Balochistan.

The CM paid tribute to the great sacrifices of martyred army sepoys and expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the families of the martyred.

Mohsin Naqvi remarked that all the sympathies of the Punjab government rest with the heirs of the martyred. “The martyrs are our pride” he said. The CM stated that the martyrs sacrificed their precious lives for the sake of peace of our dear homeland. The immortal sacrifices of the martyred would always be remembered. He underscored that the whole nation is united to eradicate the scourge of terrorism, adding that a handful of terrorists cannot weaken unflinching resolve of the nation.