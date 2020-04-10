Punjab CM announces upgradation of THQ hospital Kot Addu

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar has announced to upgrade Tehsil Headquarter ( THQ) Hospital, Kot Addu.

He made the announcement during a surprise visit to the city on Friday.

The CM visited isolation ward of the hospital and took stock of the treatment facilities being extended to coronavirsus patients.

PTI local leaders and workers accompanied him.

He visited Kot Addu after completing his visit to DG Khan and Wahuwa.