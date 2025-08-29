Punjab CM reviews situation arising from flood in Sialkot

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif reached Sialkot Sambrial Airport Chowk

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif reached Sialkot Sambrial Airport Chowk. On this occasion, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviewed the situation arising from flood water in the area.

Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali gave a detailed briefing on the flood in Sialkot and the situation arising after it.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif appreciated the efforts of the Deputy Commissioner and his team. She also appreciated the day and night efforts of the Sialkot administration to rescue the victims.

The CM directed to complete the drainage with more dewatering pumps to remove water from low-lying areas.

She directed to provide food to flood victims until complete rehabilitation.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) to go among the people. In times of trouble, the members of the assembly should always be with their people, she added.

MPAs submitted suggestions and recommendations for sustainable measures for rainwater drainage.

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif also directed to submit an estimate of the damage caused by the floods as soon as possible.

On this occasion, CM Punjab was briefed that during the recent rains in Sialkot, about 20,000 people were shifted to a safe place. With the efforts of the administration, 6,860 people trapped in the flood were rescued in time.

She was told that more than three hundred villages and hamlets of Sialkot were affected by the floodwaters. 38 relief camps and 18 food camps have been established in Sialkot district.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister of State for Planning, Development and Special Affairs Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani, Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) and Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Saba Asghar Ali welcomed the CM Punjab.