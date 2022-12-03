UrduPoint.com

Punjab Governor Gives Approval Of BZU's Service Structure

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Punjab Governor gives approval of BZU's service structure

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab and Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University Baligh Ur Rehman gave approval of the first service structure of Bahauddin Zakariya University, including employees from grades 1 to 22, in the 11th Senate meeting, here on Saturday.

Governor Punjab congratulated Vice Chancellor Mansoor Akbar Kundi and his team for playing a role in evolving the service structure.

He, however, added that they could make amendments if necessary and then submit to the Chancellor's Office as he would extend every possible support in that connection.

The meeting also approved budgets 2020, 2021,2022, and 2023.

The meeting also took various decisions for the betterment of the varsity and students. The matter pertaining to the disparity allowance of 25% and 15% were linked to approval from the syndicate. The chancellor also instructed the varsity to enhance the number of seats if it considered it necessary to promote education.

Punjab Governor and chancellor addressing that Senate urged the teachers to perform their important role in character building of students.

He added that teachers' role was of vital importance in grooming the students.

The teachers should deliver lectures that could leave a good impact on student's minds. islam gives a message of goodness and truthfulness. The varsity should develop its Calendar for five years. The degrees should be given to students on time.

He also agreed to the proposal to continue the B.A, M.A annual education system. If the varsity wants to offer affiliation to the colleges the Chancellor office has no objection on this initiative.

Vice Chancellor Mansoor Akbar Kundi also said that Bahauddin Zakariya University was providing education facilities to more than 3500 students in 71 different departments. The varsity also introduced some initiatives including construction of hockey stadium, Sufism project, Biotech project and Urban Forest.

On this occasion, Registrar Rashid Khan, Dr Aleem, Dr Shehzad Ali, and many other senior teachers were also present.

