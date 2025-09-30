Open Menu

Up To 35 Mm Rain Recorded In Hyderabad During 3 Hours

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2025 | 11:41 PM

A moderate downpour lashed Hyderabad on Tuesday evening, creating pools of rain and sewage water in the low-lying areas and depression spots on the roads, besides triggering a power breakdown in the city

The rainfall readings could not be obtained from the local office of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The district administration, however, apprised that 35 millimeter precipitation was recorded in City taluka, 32 mm in Latifabad, 25 mm in Qasimabad and 20 mm in Hyderabad rural taluka.

The spokesman of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Sadiq Kubar informed that 108 feeders of 11 KV were shut down, out of the total of 156 feeders in the district, by around 5.30 pm.

He claimed that during the next 3 hours, HESCO restored power supply to 43 of the affected feeders while 65 feeders remained off.

Meanwhile, commuters faced difficulties while passing through the railway underpasses and the roads starting or ending with slopes.

The PMD had forecast rain in parts of Sindh from September 29 to October 2.

