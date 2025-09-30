UBG chief for new federating units to evolve strong federation

The Patron-in-Chief of the Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) United Business Group (UBG), S. M. Tanveer stressed the need for new federating units to evolve strong federation and good governance in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Patron-in-Chief of the Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) United Business Group (UBG), S. M. Tanveer stressed the need for new federating units to evolve strong federation and good governance in the country.

The Patron-in-Chief of the United Business Group (UBG), S. M. Tanveer, has said that even after 78 years we are still standing at the same point; only by changing the system will the country move forward.

New provinces should be created and powers must be transferred to the grassroots level, he said in the release issued here on Tuesday.

He said that soon to arrange a meeting between the ICCI delegation and the Interior Minister. “Together we will resolve the issues of the business community.”

He expressed these views today while visiting the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry along with a large delegation of traders to congratulate the newly elected President Sardar Tahir Mehmood, Senior Vice President Tahir

Ayub, and Vice President Irfan Chaudhry on their remarkable victory.

Addressing the participants, he said that every division has its own product, and each division can generate 5 to 6 billion Dollars in exports.

Agreeing with the proposal of former ICCI President Ahsan Buktawari, he said that very soon a representative delegation of traders would meet the Interior Minister, and together they will resolve issues related to CDA, FBR, and other matters.

He questioned, “If India can have 36 states and the U.S. 50 states, then what are we waiting for?” Despite huge spending on education and health, nothing has been achieved.

Defense expenses amount to 2.3 trillion, while all four provinces combined spend 3.2 trillion on education and health, yet the quality remains very poor. “Our armed forces, however, have raised the nation’s head high in the battle for truth.”

He stressed, “We are the largest taxpayers; we deserve respect. The only solution to trade deficit, IMF dependency, and domestic debt lies in boosting business, imports, exports, and remittances. We are paying 14 trillion in taxes, but 25% of the education and health budget is wasted.”

President FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh said they will raise their voice at every forum for the resolution of traders’ issues, describing S. M. Tanveer as a courageous leader. President ICCI Sardar Tahir Mehmood thanked S. M. Tanveer and emphasized the need for joint action against harassment and for ease of doing business, adding that “CDA is like a rogue elephant; we will not let a few bureaucrats decide our fate.

”

MNA Mirza Ikhtiar Baig said the business community is a powerful voice and a key stakeholder that can assert its case with strength and logic. He assured that in the National Assembly he has always safeguarded traders’ rights.

Founder Group Chairman Tariq Sadiq said UBG has always worked for solving traders’ problems and improving the business environment, and this tradition will continue in the future.

President UBG Pakistan Zubair Tufail and FPCCI Vice President Zaki Ijaz said the newly elected ICCI leadership will succeed in securing a prominent place for the chamber in national economic policymaking. They also affirmed they will protect the rights of the country’s business community and will not allow FBR officials to conduct undue raids or seize computers.

UBG Islamabad Region President Abdul Rauf Alam vowed that efforts will continue day and night from the Chamber’s platform to resolve the problems of traders and industrialists. He stressed that the business community plays a pivotal role in the country’s progress and that role will be further expanded at every platform.

UBG Central Core Committee member Ahsan Zafar Buktawari said the business community currently faces critical challenges, including tax reforms, the energy crisis, and export promotion. He requested S. M. Tanveer to arrange a meeting of a UBG delegation with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to communicate their concerns, especially with regard to CDA, which remains the biggest source of problems for traders.

ICCI Senior Vice President Tahir Ayub and Vice President Irfan Chaudhry thanked the guests and pledged to open a new chapter in solving business community issues.

The ceremony was also attended by UBG Secretary General Zafar Buktawari, President Kasur Chamber Kashif Khokhar, President Talagang Chamber Malik Shabbir Awan, President Nankana Sahib Chamber Nadeem Bara, ICCI Founder Group Council Members Zubair Ahmed Malik, Akram Farid, Khalid Javed, Khalid Iqbal Malik, Ejaz Abbasi, Chaudhry Masood, Aamir Waheed, President Islamabad Women’s Chamber Samina Fazil, President Islamabad Small Traders & Small Chamber Owais Satti, Executive Members Roohail Anwar Butt, Mohsin Khalid, Ishaq Sial, Zulqarnain Abbasi, Nasir Chaudhry, Naeem Awan, Asad Aziz, Shumaila Siddiqui, Naeema Ansari, Tahir Abbasi, Ahmed Khan, Imtiaz Abbasi, Khalid Chaudhry, and many others.