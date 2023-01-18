Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) seals marquee, hotel for non-registration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Rawalpindi Commissionerate on Wednesday conducted raids in Chakwal and Talagang and sealed Sayam Marquee Hall Chakwal and Awan International Hotel Talagang for non-registration with PRA.

According to Commissioner PRA Rawalpindi, no concession would be given to those who were not paying sales tax on the services within the limits of Rawalpindi Commissionerate.

Rawalpindi office would de-seal both of them after registering the business with PRA.