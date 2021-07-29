UrduPoint.com
Punjab University Teachers, Staff Pay Tribute To Late Dr Nusair Ahmed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 07:04 PM

The Punjab University Officers Welfare Association on Thursday organized a condolence reference to pay tribute to services of late Dr Nusair Ahmed, former senior medical officer, PU Health Centre, who died of cardiac arrest a few days ago

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The Punjab University Officers Welfare Association on Thursday organized a condolence reference to pay tribute to services of late Dr Nusair Ahmed, former senior medical officer, PU Health Centre, who died of cardiac arrest a few days ago.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Academic Staff Association President Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry, Chief Medical Officer Dr Muhammad Akram, Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani, President Officers Welfare Association Jalil Tariq, faculty, family members and a number of officials participated in the event.

Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar said that Dr Nusair was an example of honesty and dedication for others. He said that he brought a good name for the Punjab University through his services.

Dr Khalid Khan said that Dr Nusair was a pious man who always solved problems of others on priority.

Dr Mumtaz Anwar said that the services of Dr Nusair Ahmed would be remembered in golden words.

Jalil Tariq, Dr Akram, Dr Haroon Usmani and others also spoke.

