Qirat, Naat Seminar Held At IUB

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2024 | 07:45 PM

Qiraat and Naat Society, Directorate of Students Affairs the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized a grand gathering of Husn-e-Qiraat and Naat and seminar entitled Ramazan the Month of Compassion and Forgiveness at Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall, Abbasia Campus

On this occasion, Dean Faculty of Islamic and Arabic Studies Prof. Dr. Shafiq ur Rahman, Dean Faculty of Law Prof. Dr. Rao Imran Habib, Registrar Muhammad Shaji ur Rahman, Additional Director Students Affairs Societies Dr. Adnan Bukhari were present.

The guest speaker was former Principal Government Post Graduate College Bahawalpur Dr. Abdul Rahman. The welcome speech was delivered by Advisor IUB Qiraat and Naat Society Dr. Shabana Nazr.

She welcomed the guests, teachers and students who came to the ceremony and explained the importance and excellence of the holy month that the month of Ramazan is a special reward of Allah for the Muslim Ummah. This is the month of blessings and the month of revelation of the Quran. It is a month of generous sustenance, goodwill towards each other and efforts to enter Paradise and escape from Hell.

The guest speaker, Dr. Abdul Rahman, highlighted the topic and said that this month is a month for Muslims.

It is a source of mercy, forgiveness and salvation. He said that the fasting month of Ramadan is a training workshop for the spiritual and physical worship of the Muslim Ummah.

The last ten days of Ramazan are for deliverance from hell, like Bait Allah in the mosques, Gabriel among the angels, and Muhammad the Messenger of Allah among the prophets, so Ramazan has excellence in such months. After the service of God, the purpose of the creation of man is the welfare of humanity.

Dr. Muhammad Adnan Bukhari, Additional Director of Students Affairs Societies, while addressing, congratulated all the officials of IUB Qiraat and Naat Society for organizing a successful conference and seminar. With this, while talking about the topic of Ramazan, he said that the more good deeds you do in this month, the more mercy you can get from the Almighty.

Prof. Dr. Rao Imran Habib, Dean Faculty of Law, while speaking, said that the month of Ramazan is the month for Muslims by Allah Almighty, in which Muslims gain closeness to the Almighty by worshiping. It is a month in which the doors of forgiveness are always open, and the health effects and medical benefits of fasting are highlighted.

