QMC To Plant Miyawaki Forest In Quetta City: Administrator

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2024 | 06:37 PM

Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC) has decided to plant ‘Miyawaki forest’ at different places of the city to reduce the city’s increasing temperature

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC) has decided to plant ‘Miyawaki forest’ at different places of the city to reduce the city’s increasing temperature. The aggressive plantation will help in controlling the growing environmental pollution and be useful for boosting oxygen levels in the atmosphere, said Quetta administrator, Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat while talking to APP here Thursday.

Hamza Shafqaat said the administration has also plant olive trees on public-private partnership basis to reduce pollution, address environmental issues and boost the green cover in the provincial capital. He said that state land would be allocated on lease to private firms for olive trees plantation at various sites specified in Quetta.

According to the plan, he said resource management tasks such as silviculture, inventories, planning, reforestation, monitoring and harvesting of crops would be carried out by the private sector.

Shafqaat said that the tree plantation would generate direct and indirect socioeconomic, ecological and environmental benefits for the local people. The initiative would also help keep the land free from illegal encroachments and constructions, and to make the environment more beautiful and attractive, he added.

The Quetta administrator was of the view that the civic authority would enhance forestation through such unique techniques.

He said that available resources would be utilized to protect the natural resources which were necessary for preserving green environment. Shaqaat emphasized the need for formation of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) in the province to add greenery and preserve provincial horticulture.

He observed that more efforts were needed to maintain and renovate the public parks along modern lines in a bid to provide recreational opportunity to the city’s residents.

