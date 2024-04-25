QMC To Plant Miyawaki Forest In Quetta City: Administrator
Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2024 | 06:37 PM
Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC) has decided to plant ‘Miyawaki forest’ at different places of the city to reduce the city’s increasing temperature
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC) has decided to plant ‘Miyawaki forest’ at different places of the city to reduce the city’s increasing temperature. The aggressive plantation will help in controlling the growing environmental pollution and be useful for boosting oxygen levels in the atmosphere, said Quetta administrator, Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat while talking to APP here Thursday.
Hamza Shafqaat said the administration has also plant olive trees on public-private partnership basis to reduce pollution, address environmental issues and boost the green cover in the provincial capital. He said that state land would be allocated on lease to private firms for olive trees plantation at various sites specified in Quetta.
According to the plan, he said resource management tasks such as silviculture, inventories, planning, reforestation, monitoring and harvesting of crops would be carried out by the private sector.
Shafqaat said that the tree plantation would generate direct and indirect socioeconomic, ecological and environmental benefits for the local people. The initiative would also help keep the land free from illegal encroachments and constructions, and to make the environment more beautiful and attractive, he added.
The Quetta administrator was of the view that the civic authority would enhance forestation through such unique techniques.
He said that available resources would be utilized to protect the natural resources which were necessary for preserving green environment. Shaqaat emphasized the need for formation of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) in the province to add greenery and preserve provincial horticulture.
He observed that more efforts were needed to maintain and renovate the public parks along modern lines in a bid to provide recreational opportunity to the city’s residents.
Recent Stories
Govt committed to developing gems, jewellery sector: Minister
Three new bills introduced in Senate
Nine dead, 1,318 injured in Punjab road accidents
Ukraine, Russia exchange fire, at least seven dead
1st-ever National Sports Revival conference starts next month
Joint venture decided for action against MEPCO’s defaulters
Modern irrigation system imperative to deal with water scarcity: UAF VC
Bringing 4.4mln hectares suitable land under olive cultivation to address econom ..
One woman died after speedy bus overturned
155 killed in Tanzania as heavy rains lash East Africa
Parliament committed to resolve public issues on priority basis: Ghulam Mustafa
Collaborative Care of Diabetes Centre inaugurated in Faisalabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt committed to developing gems, jewellery sector: Minister4 minutes ago
-
Three new bills introduced in Senate4 minutes ago
-
Nine dead, 1,318 injured in Punjab road accidents6 minutes ago
-
Joint venture decided for action against MEPCO’s defaulters6 minutes ago
-
Modern irrigation system imperative to deal with water scarcity: UAF VC6 minutes ago
-
Bringing 4.4mln hectares suitable land under olive cultivation to address economic woes5 minutes ago
-
One woman died after speedy bus overturned12 minutes ago
-
Parliament committed to resolve public issues on priority basis: Ghulam Mustafa12 minutes ago
-
3 'tandoors' fined Rs 15,00010 minutes ago
-
Special education dept submits project for opening Autism School in Lahore10 minutes ago
-
ATC grants interim bail to Azam Swati in 6 cases of May-9 riots4 minutes ago
-
PM visits martyred Customs official's residence in Abbottabad35 minutes ago