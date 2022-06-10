UrduPoint.com

Railways Retrieves Land Worth Rs154.5m

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2022 | 08:49 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways (PR) Lahore division retrieved 3.09-kanal commercial land worth Rs154.5 million during an anti-encroachment operation.

According to the PR sources on Friday, the operation was conducted with the help of Railways police and PR staff near Level Crossing number 41 City Railway Station Gujranwala and retrieved land from encroachers.

The DS M Hanif Gull appreciated the officers and staff and said that PR would recover every inch of its property from illegal occupants.

