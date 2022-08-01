UrduPoint.com

Raja Riaz For Early Distribution Of Compensation Money Among Flood Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2022 | 08:19 PM

Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) Raja Riaz on Monday urged the federal government to distribute compensation money among those people affected by the recent flash floods and torrential rains across the country

Speaking on the point of order in the NA, he said the prime minister who currently visiting the Balochistan should direct to expedite relief activities.

Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from Kohistan Malik Afreen Khan stressed the need for declaring Kohistan calamity hit areas.

He regretted over the lack of basic facilities, including food and water, being provided to the victims of the recent flooding.

Afreen urged the government to ensure medical facilities for the flood-affected people.

