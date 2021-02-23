Rally held against demolition of houses during anti encroachment drive

A large number of people, Tuesday, staged a rally in protest against demolition of their houses by Hyderabad district administration

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :A large number of people, Tuesday, staged a rally in protest against demolition of their houses by Hyderabad district administration. Hundreds of people belonging to different localities and villages of taluka Qasimabad took out rally from Wadhu Wah to Hyderabad Press club and recorded protest against demolition of their houses built on government owned property.

The participants of the rally said they were living in their houses since the last seven decades but district administration had made them homeless by demolishing their abodes. They said every government after assuming power always announces to provide houses to homeless people but the incumbent provincial government of Pakistan Peoples Party has deprived thousands of people from their shelters.

PPP founder Zulifiqar Ali Bhutto had given the slogan of providing meals, clothes and houses to the people but present party leadership had deprived them of their abodes which they had built from their life time earnings, the protesters regretted.

Holding placards, banners in their hands, protesters chanted slogans against PPP government and demanded of the Chief Justice Sindh High Court, former president Asif Ali Zardari, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to stop anti encroachment drive and regularize their houses so that they could be saved from becoming homeless.