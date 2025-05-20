Open Menu

Rally Taken Out To Express Solidarity With Pak Armed Forces

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Rally taken out to express solidarity with Pak armed forces

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Tehsil administration here on Tuesday organized a rally to express solidarity with Pakistan Armed forces and lauded their victory in operation “Bunyaan un Marsoos” against recent Indian aggression.

The rally was started from Municipal complex and culminated at Azadi Chowk.

Assistant Commissioner (AC), Narjis Khatoon Jafary led the rally while officials of Municipal corporation and the people belonging to civil society participated in it.

The AC said that the armed forces responded the Indian aggression in befitting manners adding the armed forces had capability to defend the motherland in challenging situation.

The participants chanted slogans in favor of Pakistan Armed forces.

APP/mjm/378

