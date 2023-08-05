Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for minorities

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Minister of State and Chairman of PM's Taskforce on Gandhara Tourism and Patron-in-Chief Pakistan Hindu Council Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani on Saturday said that the election of mayor has renewed the hope for minorities of Karachi.

He expressed these views while addressing a conference titled 'Karachi for Minorities' aimed at highlighting the pressing issues and rights of minority communities organized by the Pakistan Hindu Council at a local hotel.

Ramesh Kumar said that PPP has always remained a pillar of support for minorities. He said that the issue of forced conversions has been exaggerated; there is an issue of conversion law, which needs to be considered.

He further said that minorities are playing a pivotal role in Pakistan, especially in Karachi.

On the occasion, Mayor of Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that minorities have played a role in the city, adding that the legislation has been done in PPP's tenure.

Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Gyanchand Essrani said that PPP has been the light in the darkness for minorities in Sindh including Karachi.

He said that PPP has been the only political party that has owned minorities.

On the occasion, distinguished community leaders, government representatives, human rights activists and members of civil society also shared their views.