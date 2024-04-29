Open Menu

Rangers, ANF Capture Drug Traffickers In Joint Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 03:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Anti-Narcotics Force conducted a joint snap checking at Nishtar Road, resulting in the apprehension of two individuals, Shamsuddin and Abdul Ghafoor, who are on the most-wanted list for drug trafficking.

A spokesperson for the Sindh Rangers reported on Monday that in addition to the arrests, 2 kg of methamphetamine, commonly known as "ice," was seized from the suspects.

Initial investigations revealed that the accused are part of a network responsible for distributing drugs across Karachi, sourcing their supply from Balochistan.

These individuals have a history of prior arrests and incarcerations.

The agencies are currently conducting raids to apprehend other associates of the arrested suspects.

The detainees, along with the confiscated drugs, have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

