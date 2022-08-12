Rangers arrest two outlaws

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation at Korangi Crossing and Lines Area arrested two alleged street criminals and robbers.

According to Rangers spokesman on Friday, arrested identified as Muhammad Ahmed and Syed Hammad confessed their involvement in various street crimes and robberies in different areas of the city.

The Rangers recovered a 30 bore pistol used by the accused for committing crimes.

They also confessed committing a robbery at Numaish Chowrangi on July 20th, this year and the accused could be easily identified in CCTV footage.

Raids are being carried out to apprehend their other accomplices. Both arrested along with recovered weapon, had been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.