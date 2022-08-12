UrduPoint.com

Rangers Arrest Two Outlaws

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Rangers arrest two outlaws

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation at Korangi Crossing and Lines Area arrested two alleged street criminals and robbers.

According to Rangers spokesman on Friday, arrested identified as Muhammad Ahmed and Syed Hammad confessed their involvement in various street crimes and robberies in different areas of the city.

The Rangers recovered a 30 bore pistol used by the accused for committing crimes.

They also confessed committing a robbery at Numaish Chowrangi on July 20th, this year and the accused could be easily identified in CCTV footage.

Raids are being carried out to apprehend their other accomplices. Both arrested along with recovered weapon, had been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police Robbery Korangi July Criminals Weapon

Recent Stories

Punjab Orange Line: Fares for aged, people with sp ..

Punjab Orange Line: Fares for aged, people with special needs, women, students c ..

6 minutes ago
 PM's aide approaches LHC against PTI's gathering a ..

PM's aide approaches LHC against PTI's gathering at Lahore's Hockey Stadium

40 minutes ago
 Preparations reach zenith to celebrate Independenc ..

Preparations reach zenith to celebrate Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th August 2022

4 hours ago
 IGP takes notice of killing of three people

IGP takes notice of killing of three people

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.