Rangers Conduct Flag March Ahead Of Muharram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Rangers conduct flag march ahead of Muharram

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh conducted a flag march in different cities of the province including Karachi ahead of Muharram-ul-Haram on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh conducted a flag march in different cities of the province including Karachi ahead of Muharram-ul-Haram on Thursday.

According to a spokesman for Rangers, the para-military force had beefed up the security across the province for Muharram-ul-Haram.

The flag march was conducted in Gulshan Iqbal Town, Landhi Town, Saddar Town, Orangi Town, Baldia Town, Lyari Town, SITE Town, Gadap Town and other areas. During the flag march inspection of important Imam Bargahs and routes of the processions was also conducted.

On the directives of Director General Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas control rooms had been established at sensitive points. The Rangers had also been directed to monitor the Muharram processions.

He also directed to deploy the Rangers personnel at the venues of Majalis and to carry out patrolling in their surroundings.

