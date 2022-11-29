RCCI organizes PAK-UK trade, investment conference in Birmingham

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce (RCCI), in collaboration with the Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce (GBCC), organized the fourth Pak-UK trade and investment conference in Birmingham

According to a statement issued here, the conference was held at Birmingham Council House with the participation of Chamber patrons and more than 75 delegates from Pakistan. Lord Mayor of Birmingham Maureen Cornish was the chief guest.

Acting Consul General Bakhtawar Mir, Leader of Birmingham city council Ian Ward, Commonwealth Chamber president Mark Smith, vice president of GBCC Dr Nasir Awan, minister on trade and investment of Pakistan Shafiq Shahzad, Shehzad Chaudhary from the department for international business, Chris Lau from West Midlands Growth Company and Mandy Haque from the GBCC addressed the conference and highlighted the critical areas for expanding the scope, diversification of products and enhanced networking for promoting trade ties and increasing the bilateral trade volume.

RCCI president Saqib Rafiq welcomed the delegation and said, "I acknowledge the excellent efforts of my predecessors for the betterment of the Chamber and their contribution to highlight the problems of the business community at all forums.

"I look forward to working with distinguished members, esteemed stakeholders, policymakers and well-wishers for the continuous development of the private sector of the country, which will facilitate the pathway of prosperity and strengthen regional and global collaboration leveraging a new perspective for the development of the private sector", he added.

He said that the Primary purpose of the trade conference was to increase bilateral cooperation in various sectors, especially IT services, food, poultry, garments, textiles and machinery. Saqib said that Britain was a significant trading partner of Pakistan.

He emphasized increasing networking sharing sector-specific information JVs and UK brands in Pakistan and highlighted trade and Investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Acting Consul General Bakhtawar Mir said in her address that there was a need to diversify Pakistan's exports and focus on non-traditional sectors such as tourism, services and IT.

GBCC vice president Nasir Awan said, "The synergy between Pakistan and the UK has been great, and there is a great opportunity for both countries to strengthen their trade ties further." Mandy Haque, international director of the GBCC, said, "I am delighted to represent the GBCC to a historic Chamber. The relationship "we have with the Rawalpindi Chamber further cements international links, and we need to make sure to take action and have a positive outcome from these events.""We want to see trade figures increase between our countries for import and export, and we look forward to welcoming you in the future."