RCCI Sensitizes Traders About Business Opportunities In SAARC Countries

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 07:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Wednesday organized Virtual International Trade Forum to make the business community aware of trade and export opportunities in South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries.

President Mohammad Nasir Mirza, Executive member SAARC Chamber, Ahsan Ali Mangi, President Pak-Afghan Chamber Zubair Motiwala, Deputy Secretary Ministry of Commerce Fahad Raza, Assma Kamal, Trade and Investment Attache Sri Lanka, Suleman Khan, Trade and Investment Attaché Bangladesh and Asif Khan, Trade and Investment Counselor Afghanistan attended the event.

RCCI President Nasir Mirza in his welcome address said the SAARC was founded in 1985 with the aim of promoting socioeconomic development within the member states but unfortunately the member countries could not materialize the true potential of this forum.

"SAARC region with its significant economic power, vast natural resources, and dynamic workforce, has a huge development potential which needs exploration in the better interest of all member nations", he added.

Zubair Motiwala, Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) Chairman acknowledged the initiatives of RCCI for organizing the SAARC trade forum and raising the voice of the business community with respect to regional trade.

Commercial Secretary Dhaka, Salman Khan said there was a huge potential to increase bilateral trade between Pakistan and Bangladesh, adding Business visa relaxation tariff barriers and flight issues had been raised at the government levels.

Assma Kamal, Trade and Investment Attache Sri Lanka said the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Sri Lanka had put a positive image and two countries had agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations in diverse areas, including trade, and tourism through enhanced connectivity.

