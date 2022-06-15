Regional consultant (ombudsman) to hold open court on 16 June

MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :On the directives of Accountant General Sindh and Provincial Ombudsman an open court would be held in District Accounts office Matiari on 16 June (Thursday).

According to a hand out issued by district Accounts office, the Regional consultant Ombudsman Miatiari would esquire about issues pertaining to government serving and retired persons and family pensioners.

Government employees of the district, pensioners and officials of government departments were advised to attend the open katcheri to apprise about any issue linked with the District Accounts Office so that steps could be taken to resolve the same.