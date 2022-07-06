(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The Registrar Office of the Supreme Court on Wednesday returned Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) Chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan's petition challenging amendments to the Election Act, 2017.

The Registrar Office returned Imran Khan's petition with objections and stated that it did not address any issues of public interest.