UrduPoint.com

Registrar Returns Imran Khan's Petition Against Law Disallowing Overseas Pakistanis From I-voting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Registrar returns Imran Khan's petition against law disallowing overseas Pakistanis from i-voting

The Registrar Office of the Supreme Court on Wednesday returned Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) Chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan's petition challenging amendments to the Election Act, 2017

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The Registrar Office of the Supreme Court on Wednesday returned Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) Chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan's petition challenging amendments to the Election Act, 2017.

The Registrar Office returned Imran Khan's petition with objections and stated that it did not address any issues of public interest.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court 2017

Recent Stories

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 1st update

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 1st update

53 seconds ago
 Over 8.46m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.46m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

56 seconds ago
 SAI demands for fixing Wheat support price at Rs 4 ..

SAI demands for fixing Wheat support price at Rs 4000/40kg

58 seconds ago
 Supreme Court rejects Registrar Office's objection ..

Supreme Court rejects Registrar Office's objections on Imran Khan's petition on ..

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister orders inquiry into criminal delay ..

Prime Minister orders inquiry into criminal delay over Gwadar breakwater project ..

54 minutes ago
 6 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

6 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.