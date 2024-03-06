Rehman College of Dentistry celebrates World Oral Health Day

Rehman College of Dentistry (RCD) concluded the weeklong celebration of World Oral Health Day on Wednesday, with chief guest Babar Salim Swati, the Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Rehman College of Dentistry (RCD) concluded the weeklong celebration of World Oral Health Day on Wednesday, with chief guest Babar Salim Swati, the Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

Addressing the event, Babar Salim Swati praised all educational institutions under the umbrella of RMI Education, highlighting the significant contributions of the RMI in the fields of health and education.

He acknowledged the outstanding services rendered by the RMI in the education sector and expressed confidence that all hurdles in the way of the planned Rehman University would be resolved.

Chairman RMI, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Rehman, member of the provincial assembly from Swat, Sharafat Ali, Principal RCD Dr. Ghulam Rasool, and Vice-Principal Dr. Sami Saleh Khan, along with students, attended the ceremony.

On this occasion, CEO RMI, Shafique Ur Rehman, said that RMI has been active in the education sector since the year 2008. Currently, Rehman Medical College (RMC), Rehman College of Dentistry (RCD), Rehman College of Nursing (RCN), Rehman College of Allied Health Sciences (RCAHS), and Rehman College of Rehabilitation Sciences (RCRS) are providing exemplary services and producing top health care professionals.

He hoped that the provincial government will address all hurdles in the way of Rehman University.

He said RMI is a mother institute of the province which changed the health care and health education landscape of the province.

It has state-of-the-art infrastructure and services that not only provide quality health care but also top-notch education. RMI envisions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a hub of innovation, highlighting the private sector's potential role in educational innovation.

Shafique ur Rehman added that RMI education has the best faculty and infrastructure needed for a state-of-the-art and progressive university that can play role at global scale.

RMI education staff and students also held an awareness walk to raise awareness of dental issues.

Students also presented research posters and models aimed at spreading awareness about dental problems among the public.