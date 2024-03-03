Relief Activities Continue In District Mardan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2024 | 01:40 PM
MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The district administration Mardan Sunday directed to contact the district administration immediately in case of any kind of damage or any emergency in any area due to recent rains across the district.
In a statement issued by Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao, the affected people are advised to contact the district administration control room number 09379230048 or Assistant Commissioner Mardan on phone number 09379230701, Assistant Commissioner Takhtbhai on phone number 0937553303, Assistant Commissioner Katlang on phone number 0937575500 and Assistant Commissioner Garhi Kapura has been asked to call the phone number 09379230326 to give the details so that immediate action will be taken on your call.
APP/ijz/1305
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..
PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers
HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan
The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Zardari supporting Shehbaz during ongoing premiership election2 minutes ago
-
27 persons killed, 38 injured due to rains in KP: PDMA2 minutes ago
-
World Wildlife Day being observed across world, including Pakistan, today2 minutes ago
-
AC Nowshera visits affected areas with Rescue 11222 minutes ago
-
Relief activities continue in Dir Lower, two house cave-in, no loss of life12 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker calls joint session of Parliament12 minutes ago
-
Cops directed to take strict action against kite flying ban violators32 minutes ago
-
Vote to elect new prime minister begins52 minutes ago
-
35 power thieves nabbed in Sargodha52 minutes ago
-
Mouthwatering Chappli Kababs attract Peshawarties in rainy weather in droves1 hour ago
-
27 persons killed, 37 injured due to rains in KP: PDMA1 hour ago
-
IFA cracks down on unhygienic food points, seals 1, confiscates spices1 hour ago