Relief Activities Continue In District Mardan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Relief activities continue in District Mardan

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The district administration Mardan Sunday directed to contact the district administration immediately in case of any kind of damage or any emergency in any area due to recent rains across the district.

In a statement issued by Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao, the affected people are advised to contact the district administration control room number 09379230048 or Assistant Commissioner Mardan on phone number 09379230701, Assistant Commissioner Takhtbhai on phone number 0937553303, Assistant Commissioner Katlang on phone number 0937575500 and Assistant Commissioner Garhi Kapura has been asked to call the phone number 09379230326 to give the details so that immediate action will be taken on your call.

APP/ijz/1305

